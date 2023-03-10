Jahreem McIntosh, 36, was arrested and charged Thursday with carrying ammunition and an unregistered firearm.
According to police, the Operations Bureau/K9 Corps was conducting routine traffic stops on Midland Road in the area of Upper Love on St. Croix on Thursday at 6:14 p.m. when they observed a black Acura TSX operated without a visible license plate affixed to the rear of the vehicle. The driver was identified as Jahreem McIntosh.
Police said they asked McIntosh to produce his driver’s license and vehicle documents. McIntosh was subsequently ordered out of the vehicle and asked if he had anything of concern on his person and police said he stated, “I have something on me,” while pointing to the right side of his waistband. McIntosh immediately lifted his hands in the air “exposing the handle of what appeared to be a black handgun tucked in his waistband,” the police statement said. The handgun was safely removed from his waistband.
McIntosh was charged with carrying a firearm, possessing ammunition and failure to register a firearm. His bail was set at $50,000 and unable to post bail, McIntosh was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending a hearing.