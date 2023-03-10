Jahreem McIntosh, 36, was arrested and charged Thursday with carrying ammunition and an unregistered firearm.

According to police, the Operations Bureau/K9 Corps was conducting routine traffic stops on Midland Road in the area of Upper Love on St. Croix on Thursday at 6:14 p.m. when they observed a black Acura TSX operated without a visible license plate affixed to the rear of the vehicle. The driver was identified as Jahreem McIntosh.