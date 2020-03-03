A 19-year-old man was arrested and a minor, age 17, detained Sunday night after a car was stolen from the parking garage at American Yacht Harbor in Red Hook, St. Thomas, according to V.I. Police.
Carl Previus, 19, of Estate Nadir was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, grand larceny and damage to property, according to a statement Monday by police spokesperson Toby Derima. The minor was taken into protective custody and turned over to the Youth Investigation Bureau.
