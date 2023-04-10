Shakir Jaahsine Noel, 29, was picked up on St. Croix April 7, on an outstanding warrant out of Hillsborough County, Florida.
According to police, the warrant is in relation to Noel escaping from the custody of the Hillsborough County Sheriff department. Noel evaded the Hillsborough County Sheriff Department and made his way to St. Croix.
Detectives were able to contact Noel at a Hospital Street, Frederiksted residence where he was placed under arrest and charged as a fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Police Administrative Building in Mars Hill, Frederiksted. No bail was set. Noel was transported to the John Bell Correctional Facility pending an advice of rights hearing today.