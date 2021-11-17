ST. THOMAS — A 30-year-old St. Thomas man was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Monday and charged in connection with first-degree rape among other charges.
V.I. Police Department spokesperson Toby Derima said in a released statement that Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives arrested Carl Gumbs of Oswald Harris Court housing community on a warrant for the July 31 incident involving an adult female.
In addition to first-degree rape, he faces charges of first-degree unlawful sexual contact.
According to the news release, Gumbs was unable to post $35,000 bond, and was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his advice-of-rights hearing.