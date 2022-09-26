A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault charge in a nearly two-year-old case, according to a statement from V.I. Police.
John Green was arrested on a warrant signed by Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. on Sept. 7, for the November 2020 incident, the statement noted.
According to a VIPD release, on Nov. 19, 2020, the victim “walked into the Richard N. Callwood Command on St. Thomas and reported that she was sexually assaulted by Mr. John M. Green at the Kings Alley Hotel on St. Croix.”
The case was transferred to investigators on St. Croix and that “after the Investigation process an arrest warrant was signed” for Green’s arrest, the release stated.
Green, according to the statement, was located and following his arrest was charged with first-degree unlawful sexual contact. Unable to post bail set at $35,000, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice-of-rights hearing today.