Elijah Smith of St. Croix was arrested Friday and charged with domestic violence assault and possession of an unauthorized firearm — his third arrest involving an illegal gun, according to court records.
Smith, 27, of Harborview Apartments, was held in jail until his advice of rights hearing Monday, when he appeared via videoconference.
He was arrested on a warrant, and an affidavit filed by police said that a woman went to police to make a report against him on Jan. 14.
The woman said that on Nov. 12, Smith kicked down the door to her apartment, punched her in the face and pointed a handgun at her.
When she raised her arms in self-defense, Smith said “You think your hand could block a bullet?” according to the affidavit, so she turned around and told him, “Just do it.” Smith left the apartment and the victim said she called 911, but initially told police that another individual had been the one who broke in and threatened her. “She said she didn’t tell the officers the truth because she is afraid of Mr. Smith,” according to the affidavit.
On Jan. 11, the victim said Smith again showed up at her apartment and assaulted her, and began punching another man who tried to come to her aid, according to the affidavit.
Three days later, when the victim made her report, she still had visible bruising and cuts from the attack, and told investigators she was afraid for her life.
Police charged Smith with crimes of domestic violence, including first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, simple assault and battery, destruction of property and unlawful possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. Smith’s criminal history includes a 2014 arrest that resulted in a felony conviction for possession of an unregistered firearm and approximately 110 grams of marijuana, for which he was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release.
He was arrested again in November 2016 after police found him with a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver in his waistband. Smith was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and sentenced to serve five years in prison.
At his advice of rights hearing Monday, Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. said Smith may be released to his mother’s custody after posting $1,000 cash and signing an unsecured bond of $99,000. Smith was ordered to have no contact with victims or witnesses in the case, and abide by other conditions of release while he awaits trial.