A St. Croix man has been charged with kidnapping a victim a year ago, and V.I. Police said Monday that they also intend to arrest his brother, who is a suspected accomplice to the crime.

Larson J. Prince, 34, was arrested by warrant Saturday at Anna’s Hope Villas, Building 9. Prince was charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment, and jailed with bail set at $75,000.

