A man who led police on a high-speed chase after shooting a firearm on St. John was already on pretrial release for another shooting in May, according to court records.
Rashad Amari Creque, 24, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and battery on an officer, and resisting arrest. He was arrested again while in custody and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, and a third time Thursday and charged with several crimes related to an assault and shooting prosecutors say precipitated the subsequent police chase.
Creque was arrested after officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in his hand in the area of Contant on St. John, and located on Centerline Road, where he was “discharging a firearm in the roadway,” according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
A Viya employee, Creque took off in a company truck and officers found him creating a disturbance at the barge ramp. He took off again at a high rate of speed on Southside Road, where police pursued him as he “nearly struck several vehicles while he was fleeing from the police,” according to the fact sheet.
Officers pursued him at a high rate of speed from Cruz Bay to Bordeaux Mountain, where he lost control of the truck and struck a wall, according to the fact sheet.
Police said he got out and started running up a hill, where officers tackled him. Creque continued fighting with officers so police said they used an “electronic control weapon,” to force him to comply with orders and be handcuffed, according to the fact sheet.
Investigators photographed the crashed, abandoned Viya truck and found a backpack that contained a Glock lock box with a Glock 48 Astria 9mm with an empty 10-round magazine, and cartridges inside a black sock, according to the fact sheet. Police said the backpack contained documents addressed to Creque.
Creque was previously arrested on May 9 and charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, disturbance of the peace, and delaying and obstructing an officer discharging their duties after he fired shots at Alvin McBean Ballpark in Anna’s Retreat, according to police.
Creque had a firearm license at the time, and police said they found gunshot residue on his person and located a 9mm Sig Sauer P226 they believe was used in the shooting.
The incident was Creque’s first arrest. At a court hearing, his mother told a judge that Creque was distraught after attending a funeral earlier in the day.
Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III ordered Creque to sign an unsecured $25,000 appearance bond and released him into his family’s custody so he could continue working for Viya.
Following his latest arrest, Carr said Creque may be released from jail if he posts 10% cash of a $50,000 bond, finds a suitable third-party custodian who can enforce his house arrest, and submits to electronic monitoring.
Creque has not yet met those conditions and he remains in jail. Arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 30.