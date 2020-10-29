A 34-year-old man charged with the aggravated rape of an 11-year-old girl is facing a life prison sentence if convicted, V.I. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho said Wednesday.
Miguel Angel Llanos was arrested Tuesday and charged with child abuse; first-degree aggravated rape, domestic violence; and first-degree unlawful sexual contact, domestic violence.
A woman filed a report on Oct. 21 that he had sexually assaulted her daughter in Christiansted, St. Croix, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
The girl told police that on Oct. 19, Llanos took photos of her bare chest and used his hand to sexually assault her, according to the fact sheet. The girl said she was terrified during the assault and is afraid of Llanos, and her mother told police he is a violent person and possibly armed with a handgun.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Jasmine Griffin asked Camacho to set bail at $15,000 cash.
Camacho said he was concerned for the victim’s safety based on the allegations set forth in the probable cause fact sheet, and noted that he’s facing a possible life sentence if convicted of aggravated rape. The judge set bail at $30,000 “fully secured,” meaning that Llanos must post that amount in cash, or twice that amount in property, in order to be released from jail.
Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis objected, saying bail laws discriminate against low-income Virgin Islanders who do not have access to cash, and whose property holdings may be undervalued.
Camacho said the law is clear that, “if it’s property, it’s got to be double the value” of the cash bond, and his hands are tied by the statute.
“I will challenge the Code,” Davis said.
“Get it changed,” Camacho said.