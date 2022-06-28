A 20-year-old man already awaiting trial for grand larceny has been charged in connection with a violent armed robbery on St. Croix, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Luis Navarro Jr., of Walter I.M. Hodge Housing Community, was arrested by warrant Friday and charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, grand larceny, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Unable to post $75,000 bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
The case began at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, when police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of Diamond Crest Plaza in Estate Diamond, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
The victim said he was on a break from work in his vehicle behind the plaza when he was approached by two young men, including one armed with a handgun. The armed suspect punched the victim repeatedly in the face, demanding the keys to his vehicle, and threatened him with the gun as the victim struggled to find his key, according to the affidavit.
The victim handed over the key and said the suspects pulled him out of his vehicle and drove off, taking his cellphone, bank cards, and other items that were inside, according to the affidavit.
Police obtained surveillance footage which showed the incident, and investigators said the suspects reversed and collided twice into the building while leaving the scene.
At 10:20 p.m., an officer located the damaged vehicle in the Walter I.M. Hodge Housing Community, and police reviewed additional surveillance video which showed the suspects walking in the area, according to the affidavit.
One of the suspects was wearing a Wendy’s shirt, and police reviewed the staff schedule for the nearby Wendy’s restaurant and identified the suspect armed with a handgun as Navarro from a prior interaction, according to the affidavit.
Police did not say in the affidavit whether they have identified the other suspect.
It’s unclear why it took six months for police to arrest Navarro, who had been awaiting trial in an earlier case at the time of the November robbery.
That previous arrest occurred on May 26, 2021, when Navarro and Omarion Francis, who was 18 at the time, were both charged with stealing a victim’s backpack that contained cash. Both were released on unsecured $50,000 bonds, meaning they did not have to post any cash in order to be released, and a judge ordered them not to commit any additional crimes while they await trial.
In court Monday, Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. noted that Navarro had been released to the custody of two family members, and said they would no longer be considered suitable third party custodians in the latest case.
Morris ordered Navarro to find a new third-party custodian before he can be released from jail, and kept bail set at $75,000 cash.