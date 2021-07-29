ST. THOMAS — A man charged with assault at a local restaurant will be released from jail, and a judge said she’s hopeful he can be reunited with his mother in Connecticut.
Scott V. Haywood, 48, was arrested Sunday and charged with simple assault and disturbance of the peace. Staff at Green House restaurant told police that Haywood had been repeatedly causing a disturbance over the previous day, and a manager approached and asked him to leave, according to an affidavit filed by police.Haywood stood up and punched the manager in the face, “injuring his top lip and cracking his front teeth” before fleeing on foot, police said.
Police located Haywood and placed him under arrest. He was transported for a COVID-19 test to Schneider Hospital, where he was also evaluated for pain in his shoulder.
Haywood told police he had injured his shoulder in a fall, and has a history of seizures and is unable to take his medication “due to not having money and staying on the streets.”
Unable to post $5,000 bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday. The hearing was continued until Wednesday, and Haywood appeared before Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Haywood has a broken arm but it’s unclear when or how exactly that injury occurred. Haywood has one prior arrest on the U.S. mainland for disorderly conduct.
Territorial Public Defender Julie Todman said Haywood is originally from New York, and has been on St. Thomas for a couple of months. Police said he’s been living in Emancipation Garden, and Todman asked that Haywood be allowed to return to Connecticut, where he lives with his mother.
According to the affidavit filed by police, he has a mother in the states who has been calling Schneider Hospital, “looking for him due to his medical condition; however, has been unable to make contact with him.”
Scales confirmed Wednesday that “his mother has been calling, looking for him,” and Hermon-Percell agreed that “the court would be more than happy to let Mr. Haywood return back to the jurisdiction.”
The judge released Haywood on an unsecured $500 bond and ordered him to stay away from Green House and surrender his travel documents while he awaits a resolution of his case. Arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 13.