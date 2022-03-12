A man already facing criminal charges violated conditions of his release when he was arrested again for assault, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Osei Edwards was arrested Thursday and charged with simple assault and battery, and disturbance of the peace by threats. He was charged pursuant to the domestic violence statute and held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday before Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr.
Morris said Edwards was under conditions of release in a pending case from 2020, and had been ordered to live at the Collective Collaboration, a nonprofit shelter on St. Croix.
Morris and the attorneys spoke at sidebar, out of public view. When they returned, Morris said that “given the defendant’s arrest history” and his apparent violation of the conditions of release, he ordered bail to be set at $1,000 cash.
He also ordered Edwards to undergo a psychological and substance abuse evaluation.
Superior Court Judge Jomo Meade previously ordered Edwards to undergo a psychiatric evaluation — at the request of his defense counsel — on Sept. 23, 2020, after he was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and destruction of other property.
But it wasn’t until Meade issued an April 1 order to show cause to Assistant Health Commissioner Nicole Craigwell-Syms that the Health Department finally conducted the psychiatric evaluation on April 8, and filed it with the court on April 19.
Meade ordered Syms to appear in court on May 4 and show cause why the department should not be held in contempt of court for failing to comply with the order for six months.
Syms apologized and while Meade did not hold her in contempt, he admonished Syms for letting a man sit in jail without a mental health evaluation and treatment.
After Edwards was released from jail in 2020, there were no subsequent court hearings scheduled, according to the Superior Court website, and the case has apparently been stalled for nearly a year.
He was arrested Thursday after police said they responded to a report of domestic violence at a home in Concordia, Frederiksted, and two family members said Edwards threatened them and struck a female victim’s arm. The victim did not require medical attention.
Police said Edwards refused to cooperate with the booking process, or be tested for COVID-19.