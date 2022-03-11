A man with a long criminal history was arrested again after he knocked a woman’s tooth loose and assaulted several other people, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
Alejandro Torres III was charged Tuesday with destruction of property, trespass, and several crimes of domestic violence, including third-degree assault, simple assault, and disturbance of the peace by fighting.
Per the domestic violence statute, he was jailed until he appeared before Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. at his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday morning.
Torres took a contentious tone with the judge, arguing and insisting that “I want to press charges too.”
Morris told Torres to file a police report.
Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis asked that Torres be released after signing an unsecured bond because he’s indigent and cannot post any cash.
“This defendant has a long, lengthy, extensive criminal history, and bail will be set at $15,000, fully secured,” Morris said.
Police interviewed victims and witnesses at LBJ Gardens in Christiansted who said Torres assaulted several people and damaged a vehicle, home, and personal property, according to a fact sheet filed by police.