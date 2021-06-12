A St. Croix man was charged with domestic violence after brutally assaulting a 71-year-old victim, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
The man, Shaqon Ayala, was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with third-degree assault, aggravated assault and battery, destruction of property, and disturbance of the peace. He was held without bail per the territory’s domestic violence statute until his advice-of-rights hearing in V.I. Superior Court on Friday.
Police said they responded late Tuesday to a report of a domestic dispute in Clifton Hill, and found the elderly victim suffering from several injuries. The victim was transported to Luis Hospital via ambulance for treatment.
Ayala also “broke the windows on the western, northern, and eastern side of the residence and the flowerpots on the western side porch,” police said.
Police interviewed the victim at the hospital, who explained that Ayala was making threats, and when the victim tried to speak with him, a struggle began and they both fell to the ground.
When Ayala was on top of the victim, he “bit him on the right side of his body, punched him in his side, got up and stomped his foot in his chest where he has a pacemaker,” according to the affidavit.
The victim “is 71 years old with lots of medical conditions to include arthritis and he has steel in his leg,” and he suffered “bites, scratches to the head and face, and a subdural hematoma to the head,” police said.
When they took Ayala into custody, police said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol on him, and noted that Ayala is “a person of robust health,” and committed “assault upon one who is aged or decrepit.”
At a court hearing Friday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Makeish Taylor-Jones said the victim suffered serious injuries.
But Assistant V.I. Attorney General Kathryn Slade said Ayala has no previous arrests, and asked that he be released from jail.
Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho set bail at $5,000, and said Ayala may be released if he posts 10% of that amount in cash and finds a suitable third-party custodian who can monitor his behavior while he awaits trial.