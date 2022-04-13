A 22-year-old St. Croix man was charged with second-degree assault after police said he brutally beat a woman, who was able to escape and seek help, according to V.I. Police.
Jahfie M. Walcott, also known as “Jahsie,” was arrested on St. Croix at around 3 p.m. Monday and charged with second-degree assault pursuant to the domestic violence statute. He was held without bail until a judge reviews his case.
Officers responded to a 911 call Monday, reporting a disturbance at Joseph James Terrace Apartments, followed by a similar complaint moments later at Ricardo Richards Elementary School, where Walcott works as a custodian, according to police.
Walcott had apparently driven to the school with a woman in the car, and ordered her to stay in the vehicle until he returned, according to police. But while he left her unattended, the victim instead took the opportunity to escape and seek help in the school, where staff called 911.
Police responded and learned that Walcott had strangled the victim, and “struck her with his fist multiple times to her face, causing disfiguring injuries.”
Walcott is scheduled to appear in court for his advice-of-rights hearing today.