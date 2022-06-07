ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas man with a lengthy criminal history has been arrested again after police said he assaulted two people at random on the waterfront.
Katanio Peets was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree unlawful sexual contact and third-degree assault.
He was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday before Magistrate Judge Simone Van Holten-Turnbull, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Officers responded to the Green House restaurant at around 11:21 a.m. Friday, and interviewed a woman who said Peets approached her and “hit her on her buttocks,” according to the fact sheet.
Peets then went to Main Street where police said he pushed a jewelry store owner into the street, and punched another man in the back of the neck.
In court Monday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said that “it’s difficult to count” how many times Peets has been arrested, and estimated that it’s around seven or eight.
He was arrested in 2009 alongside Jensen Alexander and charged with first-degree murder and rape.
He pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact, in exchange for testifying against Alexander at trial.
Alexander attacked a couple who had been camping on the beach, stabbing Dennis Richardson to death and raping a woman while Peets waited nearby.
Peets denied participating in the attack, but drove away from the beach with Alexander and discarded the knife used in the murder, according to court records.
Alexander was sentenced to life in prison in 2012, and Peets was sentenced to serve six years and six months behind bars, with credit for the more than two years served in pretrial detention.
Since his release, Peets has been “slowly increasing the crimes,” and was just released from custody three days earlier, “and here he’s out doing this kind of behavior,” Scales said. “It looks like he’s on the path to going back to 2012 Mr. Peets, and your Honor, the things that he’s doing, we believe that he’s no doubt dangerous to the community.”
She added that if released without strict conditions, “he will be back before the court,” and also noted that he had been arrested “with a crack pipe, so we may have other issues in this.”
Judge Van Holten-Turnbull set bail at $50,000 and said Peets may post 10% of that in cash. But if he is able to post $5,000, he must find a suitable third-party custodian before he is released from jail, and submit to electronic monitoring and have no contact with any victims or witnesses.