A 23-year-old man is back in jail after police said he broke into a woman’s home and tried to sexually assault her.

The suspect, Osei Edwards, was set to be involuntarily committed for mental health treatment after a previous arrest in 2022, but that case was dismissed after the Attorney General’s Office botched the paperwork, according to V.I. Superior Court records.

