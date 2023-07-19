A 23-year-old man is back in jail after police said he broke into a woman’s home and tried to sexually assault her.
The suspect, Osei Edwards, was set to be involuntarily committed for mental health treatment after a previous arrest in 2022, but that case was dismissed after the Attorney General’s Office botched the paperwork, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Court records show that judges have admonished employees of the V.I. Justice and Health departments for repeatedly failing to get adequate help for Edwards, who has been arrested seven times since 2019.
The territory does not have an inpatient facility where criminal defendants can receive long-term care, so judges have been forced to release Edwards from jail without treatment, creating an ongoing cycle of arrests.
In the latest case, V.I. Police responded to a 911 call at 6:26 a.m. Monday, reporting a burglary in progress at a home on St. Croix.
The caller said Edwards entered her home and tried to sexually assault her while she was asleep in bed, so “she grabbed a knife in an attempt to defend herself,” police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said in a news release.
Edwards agreed to speak with police and “admitted that he went to the victim’s residence to retrieve something,” according to Chichester.
Edwards was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, unlawful entry, simple assault and battery, and destruction to property. Edwards was unable to post the $75,000 bail, and he was jailed pending his advice-of-rights hearing scheduled for today.
Edwards was arrested twice in 2019 on charges including simple assault and battery, second-degree burglary, and disturbance of the peace. One of the 2019 cases was dismissed, and Edwards was arrested again in February and April 2020 on similar charges.
A psychological evaluation determined that Edwards had been suffering from drug-induced psychosis and found him competent to stand trial, according to court records. But at a status conference in July 2020, lawyers on both sides told Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. that initial evaluation “was cursory” and asked for additional time to complete a new evaluation and negotiate a plea agreement, according to court records.
Morris dismissed two of the pending cases for lack of prosecution, according to an order entered on July 15, 2020, which found that the delay was “unnecessary, unconscionable, and against the interests of justice.”
Morris noted that after he was arrested, Edwards spent 71 days in jail for misdemeanor charges “for which the maximum penalty is 120 days incarceration,” and the case “has been pending for nearly ten months without either party taking any steps to move the matter forward to resolution.”
Superior Court Judge Jomo Meade admonished Assistant Health Commissioner Nicole Craigwell-Syms for letting another case fall through the cracks after Edwards spent six months in jail without a psychological evaluation or treatment. He ordered Edwards to be released to the custody of the nonprofit, Collective Collaboration Inc., in April 2021, according to court records.
On May 7, 2021, Territorial Public Defender Amelia Joseph filed a notice that Edwards intended to assert an insanity defense to the burglary and destruction of property charges, but it appears from court records that the case was never resolved.
Edwards was arrested again in March 2022 and charged with domestic violence. The case was dismissed on May 4, 2022, because Territorial Public Defender H. Hannibal O’Bryan suggested counseling, “but failed to provide for housing accommodations,” and prosecutors didn’t arrange for placement in an appropriate treatment facility, according to the record of proceeding.
After his release from jail, Edwards was arrested again on May 18, 2022, and charged with additional domestic violence crimes against the same victim, a close family member, who told police she suspects Edwards “has a mental illness,” according to court records.
Edwards was holding a machete when police arrived and refused to drop it, so police used a Taser on him to force him to comply, according to court records.
At a status conference on June 17, 2022, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Jasmine Griffin said prosecutors had intended on petitioning the court to involuntarily commit Edwards to a treatment facility, but the document “was incorrectly filed,” according to court records.
Griffin said prosecutors wanted to refile the petition, but Morris said it was “not filed in a timely fashion,” so Griffin moved to drop the charges, according to court records.
Morris dismissed the case and “admonished the defendant with regards to his interactions with family members and to avail himself of any assistance offered by the Department of Health,” according to the record of proceeding.
Edwards has been described in court records as chronically homeless, and it’s unclear where he has been living and whether he has received any mental health treatment in the year leading up to his latest arrest.