A St. Croix man is back in jail after he violated a restraining order by breaking into the subject’s home and assaulting him, according to V.I. Superior Court records.

Ian Redo was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, second- and third-degree assault, aggravated assault and battery, disturbance of the peace by threats, and destruction of other property.

