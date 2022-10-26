A St. Croix man is back in jail after he violated a restraining order by breaking into the subject’s home and assaulting him, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Ian Redo was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, second- and third-degree assault, aggravated assault and battery, disturbance of the peace by threats, and destruction of other property.
The case began at around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning, when the victim called police and reported that he had been assaulted by Redo in violation of an active restraining order, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
The victim had bruises on his arms, legs, and head, and explained that at around 9 p.m. on Saturday night, he heard a voice say “You’re going to die tonight!” and saw Redo inside his home, according to the fact sheet.
Redo is accused of breaking into the victim’s home with a gas can, and using it to pour gasoline on the victim’s face while continuing the threats to kill him, according to the fact sheet.
Redo picked up objects in the room, including a fan and a steel-toe boot, which he used to assault the victim, according to the fact sheet.
The victim said Redo struck him at least 30 times, but he did not attempt to fight back because he was in fear for his life.
The victim said he and Redo had been friends for two years and Redo had assaulted him in the past. He filed reports after those incidents but the victim said this one was the worst, and he truly believed Redo might kill him, according to the fact sheet.
Police obtained a copy of the civil protection order entered on May 16, which prohibited Redo from contacting the victim through 2024.
Police located Redo at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday and placed him under arrest with bail set at $75,000.
At a court hearing on Monday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Esther Walters said Redo has a long criminal history that includes convictions for violent crime and “a number of probation violations.”
Walters said that “the People believe that Mr. Redo at this stage is a danger to the community and certainly to the victim in this matter.”
“This is a circumstance where Mr. Redo is not going to be released without supervision — close supervision — and some form of surety. Likely with both,” said Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross.
She ordered bail to remain set at $75,000, and said Redo must find a suitable third-party custodian willing to monitor his behavior if he’s released from jail while awaiting trial.
“I’m not the person that you think I am, you know,” Redo said.
