A St. Thomas man was charged with brutally assaulting a woman in Anna’s Retreat on Tuesday morning, according to V.I. Police. Alvino Emmanuel was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment. He was held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday, when Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III set bail at $30,000.
Carr said Emmanuel may post 10% cash in order to be released from jail, but he must live with a third-party custodian who will monitor him and ensure the victim’s safety.
Emmanuel was arrested after the victim described two harrowing encounters with him, according to the affidavit filed by investigators, who documented bruising and other minor injuries she sustained.
She said he came to her home at 8 a.m. Tuesday, dragged her into his vehicle and drove away. She was able to jump out of the car, but said Emmanuel tried to run her over.
Emmanuel got out of the car, grabbed her by the neck, and punched her in the face before eventually leaving the victim to walk home, where she called her mother and 911, according to the affidavit.
At 6:50 a.m. the next day, the victim went to the police station and said Emmanuel “came to her residence once more and exited his vehicle with a flower and a ring in his hands,” according to the affidavit.
The victim had just left the house to drive her mother to work, and said they got into their car and drove off, with Emmanuel following the entire way to her mother’s place of employment.
The victim dropped her mother off and noticed Emmanuel continued driving after her, so she called 911 and the dispatcher advised her to drive to the police station, according to the affidavit. When she arrived, “Emmanuel kept driving back and forth in front of the police station,” according to the affidavit. Emmanuel drove back to the victim’s mother’s workplace before returning to the police station, where officers took him into custody.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Emmanuel has no criminal history, but the conduct that led to his arrest was egregious.
“He’s out of control, your honor, and we believe he’s a serious danger to her,” Scales said.
“I am concerned about the victim,” Carr said.
Carr did not order Emmanuel to attend anger management, but said when defendants voluntarily attend such a program, “it shows something to me.”