A St. Croix man has been charged with attempted murder following a domestic violence assault, according to V.I. Police.

K’Jahni Rivera was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, and third-degree assault. Rivera was charged pursuant to the domestic violence statute and held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday.

