A St. Croix man has been charged with attempted murder following a domestic violence assault, according to V.I. Police.
K’Jahni Rivera was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, and third-degree assault. Rivera was charged pursuant to the domestic violence statute and held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday.
In court, Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. found probable cause for the charges, and set bail at $100,000. Rivera may post 10% of the bail in cash, or $10,000, and sign an unsecured bond for the remainder of the bail in order to be released while awaiting trial.
If he is released, Morris said Rivera must remain under 24-hour house arrest with an electronic GPS monitor.
The case began Wednesday morning when police responded to a domestic violence report.
When detectives responded, they “immediately observed injuries about her body,” according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
The victim declined medical attention, and said she had gotten into an altercation with Rivera, who grabbed her by the neck and squeezed, according to the affidavit.
The victim said she tried to defend herself, and Rivera punched her several times in the face, causing her to bleed, according to the affidavit.
Rivera continued assaulting the victim, who said he threatened to drown her in the cistern, and choked her until she lost consciousness, according to the affidavit.
When she woke up, Rivera was standing over her pouring water on her face to wake her up, according to the affidavit.
The victim said Rivera has assaulted her in the past, and she is afraid for her life, according to police.
Police interviewed Rivera Wednesday night, and he “denied all accusations in this matter,” according to the affidavit.
