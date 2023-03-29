A St. Croix man was charged with attempted murder Tuesday, after police said he shot and injured one victim Sunday, according to V.I. Police.
Adonis Xavier Ventura, 24, turned himself in after learning that he was wanted by police, and was charged with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and related crimes.
The case began Sunday when police responded to a report of a gunshot victim at Luis Hospital, according to information from police.
Investigators found that Ventura “filed several shots at the victim while in the vicinity of Estate Glynn, hitting the victim once in his elbow area,” according to police.
Police issued a “Wanted” poster online for Ventura Tuesday, and he turned himself in Tuesday and was arrested without incident.
Unable to post $100,000, Ventura was jailed and is scheduled to appear in court for his advice-of-rights hearing today.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.