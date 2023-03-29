A St. Croix man was charged with attempted murder Tuesday, after police said he shot and injured one victim Sunday, according to V.I. Police.

Adonis Xavier Ventura, 24, turned himself in after learning that he was wanted by police, and was charged with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and related crimes.

