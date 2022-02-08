A man was arrested Friday after attacking and trying to rape a woman at the bus stop in front of Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Augustus Alexander is charged with first-degree attempted rape, first-degree assault, disturbance of the peace and vagrancy.
Jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday, Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis set his bail at $75,000 cash, saying he is a danger to the community and the victim and a flight risk. Norkaitis also ordered Alexander to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he has any underlying mental health issues.
The arrest came at 8:17 p.m. when officers responded to the bus stop and interviewed the victim. She said an unknown man, later identified as Alexander, had approached and sexually harassed her, according to the affidavit.
The victim said Alexander exposed himself and performed a sex act in front of her, and then tried to undress her and climb on top of her, according to the affidavit.
The victim said Alexander attempted to rape her and kissed her, so she “bit him on his lower lip” and pushed him off, according to the affidavit. Alexander continued trying to kiss the victim, who ran to a vehicle that had pulled over at the bus stop and asked the driver to call 911 and report the attempted rape.
Police also interviewed the driver, who said she saw a man “forcefully putting himself on top” of the victim with his genitalia exposed, according to the affidavit. The witness said she saw the victim push Alexander away and run to her for help.
While officers were on the scene, the victim spotted Alexander about 30 feet away and pointed him out.
Alexander took off running, but fell to the ground near the entrance of Lockhart Elementary School. Police said Alexander also dropped a white napkin covered in blood, which he’d been using to try and stanch the blood coming from the bite wound in his lip.
Officers noted that the zipper to Alexander’s pants was “completely pulled down.”
Police transported Alexander to the hospital where he received four stitches to close the wound in his lip, and was placed under arrest.