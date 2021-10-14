A 20-year-old man was charged with burglary after a St. Croix resident was surprised to find him sneaking around her home, according to police.
Manuel Perez was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and trespassing. Unable to post bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday in V.I. Superior Court.
The bail amount and date of his arrest are unclear. The court clerk’s office has not yet released the probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police, which includes an affidavit with details of the case filed by the arresting officer.
Senior Judge Darryl Donohue found probable cause for the arrest, and told Perez that if convicted, he’s facing a maximum of five years in prison for burglary, and 30 days for trespassing.
Territorial Public Defender Yolan Brow Ross said the arrest is Perez’s first contact with the criminal justice system and he has “substantial family ties” on St. Croix.
She argued that there’s no evidence Perez intended to commit a crime in the victim’s home, a necessary element of the burglary charge.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Patricia Lynn Pryor said the charge was appropriate because Perez “unlawfully entered someone else’s residence, but he also had a black covering over his face.”
When the victim confronted Perez and asked “what are you doing here?” he “pushed her out of the way and immediately left.
“Assuming that at that point, he realized he could not finish whatever it was he came there to do,” Pryor said.
The evidence required for a finding of probable cause is far less than what would be needed at trial, and Donohue said he would allow prosecutors to move forward with the charge.
“The standard is low. One could easily infer that being in a residence of another person with a partial face covering, he may very well have intended to commit a larceny therein,” Donohue said.
The matter can be argued again at trial, “if this matter reaches that far,” he added.
A bail hearing is set for today.