A man was arrested on St. Thomas after police said he was driving while using his cellphone and caused a disturbance on Judy Gomez Highway, where police were doing traffic control around an active homicide scene.
Elisha Dore, 33, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with third-degree assault, delaying and obstructing, disturbance of the peace, and reckless endangerment. He posted $500 cash bail and appeared in V.I. Superior Court via videoconference for his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
The incident occurred just before 1 a.m.
Officers who responded to the scene came across what first appeared to be an auto collision, but upon further inspection found a man, later identified as 26-year-old Jonaki Hazel, who had been shot multiple times.
Officers were diverting traffic to travel toward Windward Passage Hotel when they saw a driver, later identified as Dore, pass while holding a cellphone. He came to a stop near Double Play bar before reversing “at a high rate and then coming to a stop besides the marked police unit,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed by police.
Officers asked Dore for his identification and travel documents, and issued him citations for driving while using a cellphone, and failure to wear a seat belt.
Dore said, “I always have my phone in my hand. Why am I getting this ticket?” and argued with and cursed at officers, according to the affidavit.
He screamed profanity at officers and “proceeded to throw his phone over the roof” of his vehicle and then threw the citations in the air, police said.
Dore sped off, nearly striking an officer who jumped out of the way, and police stopped Dore and placed him under arrest, according to the affidavit.
Dore has no previous criminal history, and he appeared in court Monday where Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III found probable cause for the arrest and kept bail set at $500.