A St. Croix man has been charged with sexually assaulting two children, ages 9 and 15, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
Maximiliano Velasquez III was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual contact, domestic violence; and two counts of child abuse.
Police said a citizen reported the assaults, which occurred in Frederiksted and involved two children who are related to Velasquez. V.I. Human Services Department employees were notified and took the children to the police station for interviews, where they told investigators that Velasquez had touched them sexually.
The older victim also told police she’d seen Velasquez assaulting the younger child, and that “she didn’t tell anyone about the incidents because she is afraid of Mr. Velasquez III,” according to the fact sheet.
Velasquez has “denied all accusations,” according to the fact sheet.
Officers placed him under arrest and held him in jail overnight without bail pursuant to the territory’s domestic violence statute.
At Velasquez’s advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday, V.I. Superior Court Judge Miguel Camacho set bail at $15,000 cash.