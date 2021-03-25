A Frederiksted man is accused of beating a child and inflicting a head wound that required stitches to close, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Kareem Ambrose, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree assault, simple assault and battery, disturbing the peace by fighting, destruction of property, and child abuse.
Ambrose was charged pursuant to the territory’s domestic violence statute, and he was held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday.
V.I. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. found probable cause for the charges filed against Ambrose, which came after police said Ambrose severely beat a child.
The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. Monday, when police received a 911 call from a woman who said Ambrose had assaulted a child.
The woman told investigators she’d been at work when she received a call from one of her children, saying that Ambrose was beating another child.
The woman said she called 911 for help and went to the house, where she found Ambrose “outside drinking a beer.”
Meanwhile, the woman’s children “were inside the home mopping up blood in the kitchen and hallway,” and the child who had been beaten was inside a bedroom tending to her injuries, police said.
The victim told police that Ambrose had ordered her to bathe a younger sibling, who was being fussy and refused to cooperate. When Ambrose found the victim had not done as told, he swore at the child and began a violent assault, according to the affidavit filed by police. The victim tried to flee but Ambrose followed and continued the beating, saying he should kill the child and punching the victim with a closed fist, according to the affidavit.
The victim fell to the ground and Ambrose kicked the child in the back and stomach numerous times, and the child “saw blood dripping” onto the ground from a cut on her head.
The victim fled outside to seek help from neighbors, and Ambrose chased behind and trapped the child in a chokehold, according to the affidavit. While strangling the child, Ambrose said, “One of these days I will kill you,” and then dragged the child back in the house.
The victim managed to go to a bedroom and lock the door, and other children in the house who witnessed the attack corroborated the victim’s statements to police, according to the affidavit.
Police photographed scratches and redness on the victim’s neck, a cut above her eye and bruising on the victim’s hand and leg. The victim was transported to Luis Hospital by ambulance, and “received several stitches” to close the head wound, police said.
In an interview with police, Ambrose “denied all allegations made against him.”
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Esther Walters said Ambrose “has a history with the system already,” and is facing significant prison time if convicted, including a possible 20-year prison term for child abuse.
Ambrose was charged in 2016 with third-degree assault, and he was one of numerous individuals charged in a federal drug trafficking conspiracy in 2012. He was also charged in 2005 with federal firearms, assault, and drug crimes, and was sentenced in 2009 to a 15-year suspended prison sentence.
He was ordered to serve a little over three years behind bars, with credit for time served in pretrial detention. He was subsequently charged with violating his probation and “conceded” in 2013 that he had been convicted of a crime in Texas, and was released from prison again in May 2013, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Territorial Public Defender Yolan Brow Ross asked that he be released to the custody of a third-party custodian.
“Mr. Ambrose appears to have a lengthy criminal history,” Morris said.
Morris agreed to allow Ambrose to live with his father in William’s Delight if he posts $1,000 cash and signs an unsecured bond of $4,000.