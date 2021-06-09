A St. Croix man charged with domestic violence was allowed to post $1,000 bail so he can travel to Alaska for work.
Shevron Phillips was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree assault and simple assault and battery. He was charged pursuant to the domestic violence statute and held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday. According to an affidavit filed by the V.I. Police Department, officers responded to a home in Frederiksted on Sunday for a report of domestic violence.
The victim said she came home from socializing with friends at around 7:33 p.m., and when Phillips returned home a short time later ,he berated, slapped, and choked her for having gone out, according to the affidavit.
The victim said she was coughing and screaming, and he threw her on the floor and choked her so badly that she vomited, according to the affidavit. Phillips declined to give as statement.
In court Monday, Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis said Phillips has no prior criminal history, and he is scheduled to leave Thursday for Alaska where he has a job in the salmon packing industry for the summer.
Rather than keep him in jail while he awaits trial, Davis implored Phillips be allowed to leave as planned so he can earn money for his family. Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho agreed, and allowed him to post $1,000 cash bail — but ordered him to sign a waiver of extradition and appear for all scheduled court hearings.