A St. Thomas man has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after he was charged with domestic assault.
Ahjahra Francis, 36, was arrested and charged with simple assault and battery and disturbance of the peace. He was held without bail pursuant to the territory’s domestic violence statute, and appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Monday. The incident occurred at around 9:42 p.m. Sunday when police responded to a disturbance at Oswald Harris Court.
A woman reported that Francis had punched her in the face and threatened to kill her with a knife, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
The woman said she saw a knife in his back pocket, and asked Francis why he had hit her. Francis “did not answer her question and made several more threats stating that he would kill her, after which he went to his room and remained quiet,” according to the affidavit.
A witness to the assault corroborated the victim’s statement, police said.
The victim said Francis has prescribed medication for a mental health condition, and “she often must bribe Mr. Francis with money to take the medication,” according to the affidavit. The victim told police she wanted Francis arrested “because she feared for her life and did not know what he would do if he remained inside the residence.”
In court Monday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Francis is a danger to the victim and the community at large. He has a criminal record of assault dating back to 2004, and was charged with first-degree murder in 2006, Scales said.
That case was dismissed and “after that, he had numerous similar arrests and domestic violence assaults and batteries,” Scales said. Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III said he is “concerned about Mr. Francis’s mental health issues,” and the “unprovoked assault” and threats against the victim.
Carr set bail at $1,000 cash, but said Francis cannot be released from custody until he undergoes a psychiatric evaluation.