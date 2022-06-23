A Virginia man was arrested on St. Croix on Monday after a woman ran into the police station, bruised and pleading for help, according to V.I. Police.
Jeffrey Naar was arrested and charged under the domestic violence law with simple assault and battery, disturbance of the peace by threats, false imprisonment, and kidnapping.
He was held without bail pursuant to the domestic violence statute until Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross reviewed the case and advised him of his rights Wednesday morning.
The case began at around 4:25 p.m. Monday, when the victim ran into the Marshall Command Police Station and said “Ayo, please help me because this man wants to beat me up!” according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Police brought the woman into a break room and then walked outside and made contact with a man, later identified as Naar, and brought him into the station for further investigation.
Police said the victim had bruises across her head and body, and her left jawline “was black and blue and swollen,” according to the fact sheet.
The victim said she and Naar had returned from a boat trip the previous evening, and Naar became angry when he saw a man on the boardwalk watching her dance, according to the fact sheet.
While driving to the home where they were staying, Naar stopped, dragged the victim out of the vehicle, and drove off, according to the fact sheet. The victim said Naar returned and picked her up, but continued berating her and “threatened that he would kill her and himself.”
The victim said when they arrived at a home in Estate Solitude he parked his vehicle in front of hers, blocking her from leaving, and took her keys. Naar continued screaming at her and punched her in the head and body repeatedly, according to the fact sheet.
The victim said Naar eventually stopped assaulting her, but she was afraid to leave and couldn’t make contact with anyone because the place where they were staying had no phone service, according to the fact sheet.
The next morning, the victim noticed that the wall was damaged when Naar pushed her into it, and they went to Home Depot to get supplies to repair it. The victim said she fell asleep when they returned, and when she woke up she told Naar she wanted to paint the patch, and needed to drive to a storage facility down the road.
Naar gave her the keys to her truck but made her promise to return, according to the fact sheet. The victim said she used the opportunity to get cellphone service and return calls to friends and family, and when she was driving back to the home, she saw Naar had driven to the storage facility to look for her.
Naar took her cellphone and demanded her password, and ordered her not to go anywhere alone again, according to the fact sheet. The victim said she made up another errand as an excuse to get away from him, and he returned her keys but not her phone.
The victim said she immediately drove to the police station, where Naar followed her and was detained.
Naar denied assaulting the victim. He was released after posting $1,000 bail Wednesday.