A Christiansted man was arrested Monday after a woman signaled to police that she was afraid of him, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Leonel Valencia was charged with two crimes of domestic violence — simple assault and battery and disturbance of the peace. He was held without bail until his initial court appearance Wednesday, where Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross found probable cause for his arrest.
The victim told police Valencia had repeatedly assaulted her and threatened her life, and she called a friend Monday to help get a flight off St. Croix, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
While she was on the phone, Valencia came home and began beating her, and she screamed for the friend to call police, according to the fact sheet.
Officers responded to the home, where the victim ran to the door and made “come and praying hand signals,” according to the fact sheet.
Valencia told police there was nothing wrong between him and the victim, and “began using his hands to gently massage her face while telling her that he loves her,” according to the fact sheet. While Valencia was talking to police, “the victim whispered, ‘He hurt me.’”
Police took the victim out of Valencia’s sight, and she explained that he had assaulted her and showed officers bruises across her body, according to the fact sheet.
Police said Valencia denied assaulting the woman.