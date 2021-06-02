A man was charged with domestic violence assault after beating a woman on St. Thomas on Friday, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Daron Babrow is charged under the domestic violence statute with assault and battery and disturbance of the peace, and was held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing in V.I. Superior Court on Monday.
The incident occurred at around 8:37 p.m., when a property manager in Estate Mandahl heard loud arguing and glass breaking in the rented unit below, according to the affidavit. The manager went to check on the occupants, and found a woman crying on the porch with her child, and Babrow arguing with her, according to the affidavit. There was broken glass strewn around the property and the woman looked “scared for her life,” according to the police affidavit.
The property manager called 911, and officers responded and interviewed the victim . The woman said she and Babrow live in Ohio, and they had traveled to St. Thomas and gone on a boat trip where Babrow drank a lot of alcohol and “started several arguments while on the boat,” according to the affidavit.
When they returned to their rental unit, the victim said Babrow criticized her outfit and “grabbed her by her hair” and “continued slamming her head along the walls of the residence,” according to the affidavit.
Babrow was released from Monday after signing a $1,000 unsecured bond.