A St. Croix man already facing charges that he participated in a fraudulent check cashing ring was arrested again Sunday after he stalked a woman and used a knife to threaten her, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Kareem Edwards, 39, was charged with false imprisonment and kidnapping, unlawful entry, brandishing a deadly weapon, carrying or using a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime of violence, third-degree assault, and disturbance of the peace.
He was held without bail until he appeared before a judge, pursuant to the domestic violence statute.
Officers responded to the victim’s home at around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, and she said Edwards had not allowed her to leave his apartment for several hours Saturday night, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
The victim said she told Edwards several times that she wanted to leave and go home, but he refused. She was scared, so she told Edwards she wasn’t feeling well and needed medication from her home, and he brought her home Sunday morning and dropped her off, according to the fact sheet.
The victim said Edwards returned to her apartment and she refused to let him in, so she assumed he had left. A friend came to the apartment to bring her breakfast, and he and the victim said Edwards followed him in and pulled out a pocketknife, chasing the friend out of the apartment, according to the fact sheet.
The woman tried to get between Edwards and the friend, who fled the area with Edwards driving behind him in a green Toyota Yaris and later threatened him, according to the fact sheet.
The woman called 911, and police traveled to Edwards’ Cane Carlton home, where his vehicle was parked outside. The officer left after he was unable to make contact with Edwards, and drove back to the area just over two hours later when the victim called police again and said Edwards had returned to her apartment, according to the fact sheet.
As the officer was returning to the woman’s home, he saw Edwards driving and conducted a traffic stop. The officer retrieved a black gravity knife from the vehicle and placed Edwards under arrest, according to the fact sheet.
At his advice-of-rights hearing Monday, Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis said Edwards’ family members only have $700 cash available for bail because “he did post a sizable amount” in his previous case, which is still pending.
In that case, Edwards was arrested in April 2021 and charged alongside two co-defendants, Michael Ford and Brittney Nicholas, with passing forged bills or notes, grand larceny, and obtaining money by false pretense.
The case began on March 3, 2020, when executives from National Industrial Services filed a police report, saying that checks had been deposited on the company’s account by people who were not employees, according to a police affidavit.
Police said the six checks totaled $9,628.54, and were counterfeited, forged and then “online mobile deposited” by Edwards, Nicholas and Ford, according to the affidavit.
Edwards was released after a family member posted $20,000 cash in May 2021, according to court records.
In court Monday, Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross set bail at $15,000, but said Edwards may post $700 cash and sign an unsecured bond for the remainder of the bail. He must abide by a curfew from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. while he is awaiting trial.