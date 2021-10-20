A man was arrested on St. John after assaulting and harassing a woman and destroying her property in a violent rage, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Shawn K. Chichester was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree assault, disturbance of the peace, grand larceny, unlawful entry, damaging a vehicle, destruction of property and telephone harassment. He was charged pursuant to the domestic violence law and held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
Chichester’s arrest came after the victim told police that he showed up at a friend’s home in Enighed where she was staying on Oct. 5, and told her to come outside. When the victim refused, Chichester began to throw rocks at the house, so she went outside, according to police. Chichester “then threatened her with a knife, stating that he was going to kill her,” so she ran back inside, according to the affidavit.
The victim said this was an “ongoing situation,” with Chichester sending her threatening text messages since she ended their relationship, and she called 911 for help.
When police arrived, they couldn’t locate Chichester, but noticed the victim’s car had been damaged, according to the affidavit. On Oct. 5, the victim called police and said Chichester called her and told her “listen to this” and she heard the sound of glass bashing. She later went outside and found a window of her car broken.
The victim asked police to help her return to the home she shared with Chichester because Chichester “sent her a text stating that he ransacked her room and that he slept with another woman in her bed,” according to the affidavit.
Police “discovered that her room was indeed ransacked, and some of her documents were dumped in the toilet,” and clothing was destroyed.
On Oct. 15, police contacted the victim, who reported that Chichester “is constantly calling and harassing,” and she wants nothing to do with him, according to the affidavit.
Chichester stole one of her cellphones, gained access to her Facebook account and was “posting degrading stuff about her,” according to the affidavit.
Police valued the total amount of destroyed personal items at $3,280, and the victim said that “she is fed up with the defendant threatening her via texts, fearful for her life,’ and ready to proceed with the case.