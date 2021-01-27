A St. Croix man charged with domestic violence urinated in his cell and spit at officers, according to police.
Michael Scott, 47, of Peter’s Rest, was arrested and charged Friday with destruction of property, domestic violence and throwing bodily fluid or waste at a person. He was held without bail per the territory’s domestic violence statute, and appeared in V.I. Superior Court for his advice-of-rights hearing Monday via videoconference.
According to the affidavit filed by police, officers responded to a domestic violence call Friday evening and found Scott “uncooperative” and threatening to take his own life.
The woman said Scott had damaged her home and Scott was verbally abusive, according to the affidavit. As he was placed into a cruiser, Scott “hit his head several times” and damaged the inside door handle.
Once in a holding cell at the station, Scott urinated in the presence of officers and continued threatening suicide, wrapping his belt around his neck, according to the affidavit. When officers intervened, Scott spit on them, police said.
Scott’s criminal history includes arrests for drunken driving and a prior conviction for contempt of court.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. set bail at $1,000, and said Scott must post the full amount in cash in order to be released.