ST. THOMAS — A man arrested in Red Hook on Friday was in possession of an illegal gun, drugs, and $1,765 in cash, according to V.I. Police.
Craig Bryan King, 39, was arrested when officers with the Special Operation Bureau on patrol in the area of American Yacht Harbor noticed a car with one headlight out and conducted a traffic stop, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
The driver, King, and a woman were in the vehicle, which was emanating marijuana smoke, according to the fact sheet.
King acknowledged having marijuana, and did not have a valid driver’s license, insurance or vehicle registration, according to the fact sheet.
Searching the car, police found a black backpack that held three jars containing $1,765 in cash and 3.1 ounces of marijuana, according to the fact sheet. “The backpack also had a small jar with light blue triangular pills, a wallet, an AWS scale and several small clear plastic bags.”
In a shopping bag, police say they found a black Mac-11 9 mm “sub-compact machine pistol” loaded with a black 30-round capacity magazine, and another loaded 50-round magazine.
The gun had an obliterated serial number, and King and his passenger both denied having a license for the weapon, but King “admitted the gun was his, according to the fact sheet. The passenger said she owned a Glock handgun licensed for home protection, which she had in her handbag. Police confiscated the weapon and turned it over to the Firearms Bureau.
King is charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of a machine gun, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a church and a school, possession of a high-capacity magazine and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Unable to post $50,000 bail, King was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday where Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis said he may post 10% of the bail in cash in order to be released.
King was sentenced in 2017 to five years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Jumore Lewis at Coki Beach in 2013.