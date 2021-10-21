A St. Croix corrections officer has been charged with failing to secure his licensed firearm, resulting in the 2019 shooting death of 9-year-old Christino Jose Gonzalez.
Jahmeel R. Williams, 39, of Barren Spot, was arrested by warrant Tuesday and charged with failure to safely store a firearm, and child abuse.
Detectives investigating the death of Gonzalez “determined that the firearm used was licensed to Williams, who failed to properly secure the firearm,” V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima said in a news release.
In response to questions from The Daily News, V.I. Bureau of Corrections spokesman Kyza Callwood said in an email Wednesday that “effective immediately,” Williams “will be placed on administrative leave without pay.”
Gonzalez was shot once in the back of the head on Nov. 11, 2019, while playing outside his Croixville home.
Police detained a 15-year-old in connection with the incident, but former V.I. Police spokesman Glenn Dratte said at the time that he could not address reports that the child or children were playing with a handgun they believed to be a toy gun.
“A shell casing was recovered and no pellet gun or pellets were recovered at the crime scene,” Dratte said in 2019.
It’s unclear why it took police nearly two years to file criminal charges against Williams.
Bail was set at $75,000, and Williams was released from custody after the Attorney General’s Office and his defense attorney, Pamela Colon, signed a stipulated motion for release.
Under that agreement, Williams signed an unsecured $75,000 bond, meaning he did not have to post any cash, and was released to a third-party custodian.
He appeared via videoconference for his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday, where V.I. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. agreed to continue with the terms of release.
Morris advised Williams that if convicted of the firearm charge, he’s facing a maximum of two years in prison, a maximum $2,500 fine, and forfeiture of his firearm license and gun.
If convicted of child abuse, Williams could be sentenced to a maximum 20-year prison sentence and a minimum $500 fine.