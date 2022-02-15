A man agents say is from the Dominican Republic is accused of falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen born in Puerto Rico.
Luis Miguel Lopez was arrested Friday and charged with making a false statement. According to an affidavit filed by a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, Lopez presented himself to Customs and Border Protection officers at King Airport, and provided a Puerto Rican driver’s license for “Jaime Hernandez Cruz.”
Referred for secondary inspection, he told officers he is a U.S. citizen born in Puerto Rico. In his luggage, officers found a Social Security card and Puerto Rican birth certificate matching the name on the driver’s license, according to the affidavit.
Records checks, however, showed that “the driver’s license, Social Security card and the birth certificate were each issued to different named individuals and not to a person by the name of Jaime Hernandez Cruz,” according to the affidavit. When confronted, Lopez “confessed to being a citizen of the Dominican Republic and provided his actual name of Luis Miguel Lopez.”
Officers investigated further and found no evidence that Lopez had made legal entry into the United States.