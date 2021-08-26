A St. Croix man was arrested Monday after firing a gun off in a residential neighborhood during a domestic dispute, according to V.I. Police.
Troy Hazell, 27, of Castle Burke, was charged with carrying a firearm openly or concealed, reckless endangerment, possession of ammunition, third-degree assault domestic violence, and discharging or aiming firearms.
The incident occurred at around 3:10 p.m. when police responded to a report from a complainant who said Hazell had pointed a gun at him.
The victim in the case said Hazell began speaking aggressively to his child, and the family’s dog jumped on and scratched him, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Hazell went inside the home and came back with a black gun, and “pointed the firearm at the victim’s chest and face and threatened to kill him,” according to the affidavit.
Hazell then fired a single gunshot into the air, according to a witness. No one was injured.
“One spent casing for a 9 mm firearm was found in the roadway near the residence where the incident occurred,” according to the affidavit.
Police collected the shell casing and “canvassed the area in attempts to locate the firearm, with negative findings.”
Police said Hazell does not have a firearm license.
Hazell agreed to an interview, and denied all accusations and said the victim’s pitbull “bit him on his left buttocks and that is the reason why the incident escalated.”
Bail was set at $100,000, which Hazell was unable to post.