Randal Yates, 66, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kathryn Almony, 57, of William’s Delight.
According to police, on March 10 the 911 Emergency Call Center received a call at 1:20 p.m. from an adult male (Yates) who reported that he discovered Almony unresponsive on the bathroom floor.
Yates said Almony was cold to the touch and told 911 that he tried to perform CPR but she remained unresponsive, according to police. Emergency medical technicians arrived and found no sign of life.
The Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau conducted an investigation and Almony’s remains were submitted to the Justice Department for an autopsy.
Police said that on Wednesday, Medical Director Dr. Francisco Landron performed the autopsy and determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of death was homicide.
Yates, of Frederiksted, was apprehended and advised of his rights. He provided a statement denying any involvement in Almony’s death. His bail was set at $1 million, which he was unable to secure. He was remanded to the John Bell Correctional Facility pending a hearing on Friday.