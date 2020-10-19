A 24-year-old St. Croix man was arrested Thursday and charged with illegal gun and drug possession, according to court records.
Jahsino Alfred, of Barren Spot, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. after police stopped his vehicle on East End Road because the rear license plate was obscured, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by the V.I. Police Department.
During a search of the vehicle, police said they found 424 grams of marijuana and a loaded .40 caliber handgun, according to the fact sheet. Alfred is not licensed to possess a firearm in the territory.
Alfred was held on $50,000 bond and appeared in court for his advice -of-rights hearing Friday.
While public defender Kathryn Slade argued that police did not have probable cause to search the vehicle and there was no evidence the marijuana was intended for sale, Assistant Attorney General Amie Simpson said the amount in question — just under a pound — was “extraordinarily large, 424 grams is a lot.”
“I agree with attorney Slade that it’s slim, but I’m still going to find probable cause for the charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and you can slug it out at the trial,” said Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho.
Camacho said Alfred must post 10% of his bond in cash in order to be released from jail to a third-party custodian while he awaits trial.