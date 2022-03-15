Police said they arrested a man early Saturday morning after he was seen stealing lumber from Home Depot with a 17-year-old teen.
Eddie Guadalupe, of New Works, St. Croix, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property or goods, petit larceny, unlawful possession of a firearm openly or concealed, and possession or sale of ammunition. Unable to post $25,000, Guadalupe was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday morning.
The arrest occurred after police responded to a report a burglary at Home Depot in Barren Spot, Christiansted at 2:45 a.m. Saturday.
A security guard told police that the manager noticed a white truck driving around the building, and the guard watched the truck pull up and two people got out and started to load lumber onto the truck, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
The guard called 911, and police said the truck was leaving the area with lumber visible when officers arrived, so they followed it and conducted a traffic stop.
Guadalupe said he was going to build a chicken coop, and said he would pay for the lumber and started “begging for us to allow him to put the lumber back and leave,” according to the fact sheet.
Officers patted him down and looked in the bag he was wearing, where they discovered “two clear bags of a green leafy substance” and a loaded firearm, according to the fact sheet.
In court Monday, Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow-Ross noted that Guadalupe is on probation from a 2017 case.
Territorial Public Defender Amelia Joseph said it appears from court records that the case “would have ended on April 9,” and said it was for “simple possession of marijuana.”
Brow-Ross ordered Guadalupe to sign a $25,000 unsecured bond, meaning he does not have to post cash in order to be released from jail while he awaits trial.