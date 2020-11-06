A 33-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of an illegal weapon on St. Croix, according to court records.
Euette Browne was charged with carrying a firearm openly or concealed, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, unauthorized possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, alteration of identifying marks of a weapon, possession of ammunition, and traffic violations, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
He was held in jail on $50,000 bond and appeared in V.I. Superior Court on Friday, where Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho noted that he had a previous gun arrest in 2017, although that case was later dismissed.
Browne was also convicted of third-degree burglary in 2005 and sentenced to 2½ years in prison, Camacho said.
Officers assigned to the V.I. Crime Initiative were patrolling the intersection of Queen Mary Highway and Emancipation Drive at around 3:21 p.m. when they saw a green four-door car overtake an unmarked police vehicle and a black pickup truck, according to the fact sheet.
The car continued westbound through a red traffic light, and officers stopped the driver near Arthur Richards Jr. High School and Walter I.M. Hodge housing community.
Police said they found Browne in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a .40 caliber “Ghost gun” with an obliterated serial number and 15 live rounds, and one live round in the chamber.
At his advice-of-rights hearing Friday, Territorial Public Defender Amelia Joseph said Browne’s family pooled their life savings — $2,000 cash — and asked for the remainder of his $50,000 bond to be unsecured.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Jasmine Griffin asked that Browne be made to post 10% of his bond in cash.
Camacho agreed that given Browne’s criminal history, he must post $5,000 in order to be released from jail pending trial.