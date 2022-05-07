A man named Jeavon Francis was arrested Wednesday after police said they found an illegal gun in his vehicle.
Francis was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of illegal ammunition. Bail was set at $50,000.
Officers with the Special Operations Bureau were conducting traffic stops on St. Thomas on Wednesday and Francis was checked for his license, registration, and proof of insurance, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Francis said he didn’t have his license on him, and was carrying only “a little weed,” which officers said was in plain sight. Officers conducted a pat-down and found a Taurus GC2 9mm handgun on his person, according to the fact sheet.