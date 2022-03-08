A St. Croix man who was ordered to remain under 24-hour house arrest in a previous criminal case was arrested again early Sunday morning and charged with carrying an illegal firearm, according to court records.
Jahmanie Morton was arrested at around 3 a.m. and charged with carrying a firearm openly or concealed, possession of an unauthorized firearm in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and contempt of court.
Unable to post $50,000, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
Morton was previously arrested in July and charged with accompanying Stedroy Francis Jr. and watching as Francis brutally raped and assaulted a woman at gunpoint, according to the probable cause fact sheet in that case.
Francis was charged with 11 crimes, including first-degree attempted murder, with bail set at $250,000.
Morton was charged with unlawful entry, disturbance of the peace, aiding and abetting first-degree burglary, and aiding and abetting third-degree assault.
Morton’s grandparents posted their home as surety for his $150,000 bond, and Judge Jomo Meade allowed him to be released from jail but ordered him to remain under 24-hour house arrest without electronic monitoring.
In the latest case, police responded to Bliss Bar and Lounge after a retired police sergeant reported that a car was blocking his vehicle — and had a gun in plain view on the floorboard, according to the probable cause fact sheet.
Officers responded and detained Morton when he unlocked the vehicle and entered it, and he told police the vehicle belonged to a friend, according to the fact sheet.
Police said Morton suddenly took off running into the bushes and disappeared.
Officers searched the vehicle and found a 9mm M-11 Cobray handgun, and jars of marijuana, according to the fact sheet.
The officers identified the owner of the vehicle who said he’d loaned it to his cousin’s son, and they located Morton at his home in Strawberry at around 11:26 a.m. Sunday, according to the fact sheet.
In court Monday, Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. said Morton must post $50,000 cash, and if he does make bail, he must remain under house arrest with electronic monitoring.
“I hope that party that he went to was a good one, because it’s going to be the last one he goes to for a very long time,” Morris said.