A 21-year-old Sion Farm, St. Croix, man was arrested for illegal gun possession Saturday, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Sylvester Christopher is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession or sale of ammunition after officers assigned to the Virgin Islands Crime Initiative on St. Croix conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at around 8 p.m., Saturday, in the area of Hannah’s Rest Plaza, Derima said in a news release.
Derima did not say why police stopped the vehicle.
During the traffic stop, the passenger in the vehicle, identified as Christopher, was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, police said.
After verifying that Christopher did not have a license to carry a firearm, he was placed under arrest, according to the news release.
Unable to post $50,000 bail, Christopher was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice of rights hearing Monday.
“We will continue to find and confiscate these illegal guns, and arrest those who possess them,” St. Croix District Police Chief Sidney Elskoe said in the news release.