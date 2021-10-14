A St. Croix man is facing 17 years in prison after police said he was carrying an illegal firearm.
Raj Darnell White appeared in V.I. Superior Court for his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday, where Territorial Public Defender Yolan Brow Ross asked that he be allowed to post $500 cash, and sign an unsecured bond for the remainder of the $50,000 bail. She also asked that he be released to his mother’s custody, and Assistant V.I. Attorney General Patricia Lynn Pryor had no objection. Senior Judge Darryl Donohue Sr. advised White that he could be sentenced to 10 years in prison if convicted of illegal possession of a firearm, and a possible seven years for possession of ammunition.
The details of his arrest are unclear, and the court clerks have not released the probable cause fact sheet in the case, including the affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Online court records show that White’s mother posted $500 cash bail to secure his release from jail Wednesday.