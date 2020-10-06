A convicted murderer who served 20 years behind bars was arrested again Friday and charged with hitting a woman in the head with a shovel.
The arrest comes after a Sept. 22 incident, in which a woman told police she and Geoffrey Wayne Plaskett, who is known as “Captain,” got into a dispute at the Mitchell Motel, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police. Hefting a shovel, Plaskett struck her in the head, causing her to bleed, the woman told police. So, she gathered her belongings and left the motel to seek help.
The victim was transported to Schneider Hospital where she was treated and released.
Police located Plaskett on Friday and he admitted “to having the confrontation which escalated” and striking the victim once in the head with a shovel, according to the fact sheet.
Plaskett was convicted of second-degree murder in 1989 and sentenced to 25 years behind bars, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said during Monday’s hearing.
Public defender Paula Norkaitis acknowledged the prior conviction but said Plaskett “has been out for 11 years,” meaning he had served 20 years of his sentence before being released.
Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Purcell said it her second case Monday that involved a violent encounter at the Mitchell Motel, and noted that people might assume it was an active business where people were actually living.
In reality, the government-owned property is an abandoned hotel that’s become a haven for squatters and a hub of drug activity, according to officials.
While Plaskett has been staying at the Mitchell Motel, the judge said there’s no indication he has permission to be there, and required him to find a third-party custodian he can live with if released pending trial.
Plaskett faces charges of third-degree assault, assault and battery, simple assault, and disturbance of the peace. Each charge was brought pursuant to the territory’s domestic violence statute, and he was held without bond until his advice of rights hearing Monday.
Hermon-Percell set bail at $5,000 but said Plaskett may post 15% of that in cash.