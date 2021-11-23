Police executed a warrant at a Harborview apartment Saturday on St. Croix and found an illegal weapon, ammunition and body armor, according to an affidavit filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Ke’Jah Andreas was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm openly or concealed and possession of ammunition.
Unable to post $50,000 bail, Andreas was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
St. Croix Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. advised Andreas of his rights in that case, and another, separate case involving several crimes of domestic violence. The affidavit for that case has not yet been made public, but Morris said probable cause had been found to charge Andreas with first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, carrying a firearm openly or concealed, destruction of property, disturbance of the peace, and simple assault and battery.
If convicted, Andreas is facing significant time behind bars, including a minimum of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 to $15,000 fine for each firearm charge, and a minimum of 30 years in prison, of which he would not be eligible for parole until after serving at least 10 years.
Judge Douglas Brady issued a search warrant for Apartment 296 in Building 23 at Harborview Apartments on Nov. 16, and police executed the warrant at 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the fact sheet in the gun case.
Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Special Operation Bureau “executed operation, ‘It’s Over,’ ” and made contact with Andreas and another person in the home, according to the affidavit.
Police found a black .40-caliber Smith & Wesson firearm on the sofa with a magazine in the well. The serial number had been obliterated and police recovered two additional magazines and a box of 50 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition in the home, according to the affidavit. Police said they also recovered a “Point Black Body Armor ballistic vest.”
Andreas claimed ownership of the firearm and was placed under arrest, according to the affidavit.
In court Monday, Territorial Public Defender Kathryn Slade asked for additional time to locate a suitable third-party custodian, and Morris agreed to put the case on Wednesday’s calendar.