A St. Croix man is facing a minimum of 10 years in prison on an illegal gun possession charge.
Angus Monchery appeared in V.I. Superior Court for his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday after he was arrested a day earlier and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and unauthorized possession of ammunition. Unable to post $50,000 bail, he was jailed until his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr.
The details of his arrest are unclear, as the court clerk’s office has not released the probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
Territorial Public Defender Kathryn Slade said Monchery was born on St. Lucia but has lived on St. Croix for the last 15 years. She asked the court to continue the case to today so she can make contact with a possible third-party custodian who would be willing to monitor Monchery while he awaits trial.
Morris agreed and kept the bail at $50,000 cash.
His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 23.