A St. Croix man remains jailed after his arrest Thursday morning on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm.
Vincente Pesante, 33, of Lagoon Street Apartments, was arrested at around 11:12 a.m. by officers with the Frederiksted Anti-Crime Initiative, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
“While the officers assigned to the initiative were patrolling on Market Street, Frederiksted, they were approached by a concerned citizen, who informed them of a Hispanic male in a bar located on Queen Street with a gun in his possession,” Derima said in a news release. “The officers traveled to the bar and located the male, later identified as Pesante. In searching Pesante, officers found a loaded handgun in his possession.” Officers confirmed he does not have a firearm license and placed him under arrest. Pesante was held on $50,000 bond and appeared via video conference for his advice-of-rights hearing in V.I. Superior Court on Friday morning.
Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis said she has been unable to locate anyone willing to serve as a third-party custodian for Pesante. She asked the court for more time to contact his family members, and Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. agreed to delay Pesante’s bail hearing.